Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajouri killings: J&K courts to remain shut tomorrow; bar association appeals to hold hour-long protest

Rajouri killings : The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) on Tuesday announced suspension of work in courts, tribunals, commissions, and revenue courts on January 4 in light of the recent killings that took place in the Rajouri district just a day earlier.

"J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu has decided to suspend work in all the courts, tribunals, commissions, and revenue courts on January 4, i.e. Wednesday against the killings of innocent and unarmed civilians including children in village Upper Dhangri in Rajouri district has shaken every civilised citizen of the society in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," J&K High Court Bar Association said in a release.

Attacking the administration, the realease further stated that the targeted killings have exposed the incompetence of the administration in protecting the lives of innocent citizens, the release stated.

JKHCBA said that it is 'enraged over this latest act of terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan from across the border". The body also appealed to the members of civil society as a whole and political, social and religious organisation, in particular, to hold an hour-long protest from 1 pm to 2 pm tomorrow to show solidarity with the bereaved families and those injured in the incident.

"Raise your voice from your respective forum demanding immediate relief for the suffering families in terms of ex-gratia and a government job to at least one member of each family who has borne the brunt of this terrorist attack," the release further stated.

What exactly happened?

Four civilians, including a father-son duo, were gunned down by suspected terrorists who barged into their homes in Dhangri village of Rajouri district on Sunday night. Hours later, an improvised explosive device (IED) went off around 9 am on Monday at the house of one of the victims. The blast killed two minors.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Rajouri killing updates: Around 25-30 terrorists planning to infiltrate India, claims report

ALSO READ | J&K L-G meets family members to martyred civilians in Rajouri attack; promises govt jobs, ex-gratia

Latest India News