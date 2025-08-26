Rajnath unveils two stealth frigates: 'India knows how to give an apt response when security is at stake' Rajnath SIngh said the commissioning of INS Udayagir and INS Himgiri is a visual depiction of our dream of a self-reliant India coming true and it is also proof of our vision and commitment.

Visakhapatnam:

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday commissioned two multi-mission stealth frigates - INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri – and said the role of Navy is not limited to the protection of the sea, but it is also a major pillar of the economic security as Indian energy requirements such as oil, natural gas depend on the security of the region to a great extent.

He said the commissioning of INS Udayagir and INS Himgiri is a visual depiction of our dream of a self-reliant India coming true and it is also proof of our vision and commitment.

Here’s what Rajnath said on Pahalgam terror attack

On the Pahalgam terror attack in which several Indian tourists were killed, the Defence minister said the country gave an effective and precise response through 'Operation Sindoor,' a cross-border military offensive targeting terror havens in Pakistan.

“India never believes in exhibiting strength; never attacked any country first. When our security is threatened, we know how to give appropriate response,” he said.

India never believes in aggressive expansionism

After commissioning these two multi-mission stealth frigates, Rajnath Singh said India never believes in aggressive expansionism and that the whole world knows that it never attacked any country before. However, when there is an attack on its security, India knows how to respond.

"The geo-strategic situation here is such that it also has the ability to directly influence our economic development. Our energy requirements, oil, natural gas, all depend on the security of this region to a great extent. Therefore, the role of the Navy is not only limited to the protection of the sea, but it is also a major pillar of our national economic security," Rajnath Singh said.

INS Udaygiri and Himgiri to enhance Indian Navy's strength

On the two new frigates, Rajnath Singh said the commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri will significantly enhance Indian Navy's strength, reach and resilience.

"Commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri is a dream come true towards Atmanirbhar Bhara. I can say with confidence that both these warships will prove to be a milestone in the country's security," he said.

Also Read:

Indian Navy to commission stealth frigates INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri in Visakhapatnam today