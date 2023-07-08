Rajnath Singh to visit Malaysia to cement defence ties, enhance strategic partnership

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to Malaysia on 10 and 11 July with a focus on further consolidating bilateral defence cooperation and Enhanced Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. During his visit, Singh will hold bilateral talks with the Defence Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan.

The Ministers will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen the engagements. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest. Singh will also call on the Prime Minister of Malaysia YB Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim during the visit.

India and Malaysia have a common interest in the peace and prosperity of the entire region. The two democracies have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security. Both countries are committed to work under the vision of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015.

Latest India News