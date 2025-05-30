Rajnath Singh visits INS Vikrant, meets naval officers: Know why Pakistan is scared of this warship Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet naval officers and soldiers to encourage them and discuss the success of the operation. This visit will boost the morale of the Navy officers after the success of Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Friday. Notably, he visited INS Vikrant after the spectacular success of Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian Navy proved its strength and strategic capability.

INS Vikrant was deployed in the Arabian Sea during Operation Sindoor and the Defence Minister will meet naval officers and soldiers to encourage them and discuss the success of the operation. This visit will boost the morale of the Navy officers after the success of Operation Sindoor.

What was INS Vikrant’s role in 'Operation Sindoor'?

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Navy carried out a forward deployment to the North Arabian Sea with its Carrier Battle Group. The group was led by INS Vikrant, which comprised 8 to 10 warships, such as destroyers and stealth guided missile frigates. This deployment sent a clear message to Pakistan that if it escalates tensions, the Indian Navy can target not only its warships but also ground targets. As a result, the Pakistani Navy could not muster the courage to move out of the Karachi Naval Base and demanded a ceasefire.

Why is Pakistan scared of INS Vikrant?

Pakistan is scared of INS Vikrant and this is not a hidden fact. In fact, Pakistan's naval strength is limited, and it has less than 30 warships. In contrast, INS Vikrant is a powerful battle unit with its carrier battle group. Its forward deployment during Operation Sindoor prevented the Pakistani Navy from leaving Karachi port. This ship can not only target warships at sea, but its fighter aircraft and missiles can also carry out precision strikes on land targets.

Why Rajnath Singh visited INS Vikrant?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting IND Vikrant to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor and to boost the morale of the naval forces. Earlier, he had met the Army officers in Srinagar and the Air Force in Bhuj. His presence on INS Vikrant will send a message of the strength of the Navy and further strengthen India's defence policy.

Know all about INS Vikrant?

Built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, INS Vikrant was inducted to Indian Navy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2022. Designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, this warship built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. And the 45,000-tonne aircraft carrier has an indigenous content of 76 percent.