Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament over Ladakh standoff on Tuesday: Reports

Image Source : PTI Rajnath Singh likely to address the Parliament on India-China border row tomorrow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to issue a suo moto statement in both houses of Parliament on Tuesday. While the timing of the address is yet to be confirmed, this will be the Government of India's first official statement over the ongoing India-China military standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, India Today reported.

Earlier, several opposition MPs have given notices in Parliament seeking a discussion on the India-China standoff at the LAC. They said the opposition leaders are expected to raise this issue during the meeting of floor leaders of both houses of Parliament called by presiding officers.

The Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) have been locked in a tense standoff in multiple areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since early May.

Shots were fired across the LAC on Monday for the first time in 45 years with the two sides accusing each other of firing in the air.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage