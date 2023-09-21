'Poori himmat hai to seena chauda karke': Rajnath Singh on Adhir Ranjan's dare to speak about China | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Parliament Special Session: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that he has full courage to speak on the China issue after he was questioned and interrupted by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on whether the government was ready for discussion on the India-China relations. The Defence Minister was speaking in Lok Sabha on various issues including the Women's Reservation Bill, Chandrayaan-3 among others during Parliament's Special Session.

In a stern reply to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who asked whether they (Modi govt) have the courage to discuss the China issue, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I have full courage... even on China... Don't take me to history... I am ready to discuss..."

Rajnath Singh also spoke on the Chandrayaan-3's success and said, "I believe this is a matter of pride for all those who feel proud of their nation and its achievements. I congratulate the scientists of ISRO and broader Indian scientific community for this success."

"The success of Chandrayaan-3 is a big achievement for us, because several other developed countries still continue to make efforts towards reaching Moon, while we have become the first country to reach the southern pole of the Moon."

