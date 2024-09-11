Rajnath Singh slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Sikhs, says 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan chalate chalate...'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Sikh community and reservations. He termed Gandhi's comments as "misleading, baseless" and "extremely shameful."

Hitting out at Gandhi, the Rajnath said that while speaking of love across India, he had started speaking lies. He said, "seems like while running Mohabbat Ki Dukaan, the Congress leader has opened Jhooth Ki Dukaan".

In a post on X, Singh said, "The kind of misleading, baseless and factless things that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is saying during his foreign tour are extremely shameful and hurt the dignity of India. He has said that the Sikh community in India is not allowed to wear turbans in Gurdwaras, they are being prevented from behaving according to their religion. This is completely baseless and far from the truth."

He further added that the entire country recognises and respects the great role played by the Sikh community in protecting the culture of India. "It is not befitting for an opposition leader to make such false statements about them," he added.

He also slammed Gandhi for claiming that the NDA government wanted to abolish reservation, calling such claims "baseless". "Rahul's claim that the NDA government wants to abolish reservation is also completely baseless. Our Prime Minister has strengthened the reservation system for the welfare and development of Dalits, backward classes and tribals. Similarly, the kind of claims he has made on the soil of America regarding the India-China border dispute are also misleading and beyond facts. It seems that while running the shop of love, Rahulji has opened a shop of lies. Rahul should refrain from making such false statements," he added.

Hardeep Puri slams Rahul

Rahul Gandhi's statements abroad have drawn ire in the country. Earlier, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also slammed Gandhi and said that it seems like Gandhi is trying to set a new and dangerous narrative. "When he speaks on such topics, it seems like he is trying to set a new, rather dangerous narrative on those things," said Puri. Puri also reminded Gandhi that the last time Sikhs seemed frightened was the 1984 riots that happened while Congress was in power.

Rahul shares platform with anti-India US MP

During his visit to the US, Rahul Gandhi also met the US MPs, with Ilhan Omar among one of them. The pictures of the meet showing Rahul and Omar in one frame also created controversy and raised questions on Rahul Gandhi's political standing as Omar is known for her anti-India stance. Omar had earlier said that POK is the part of Pakistan, a claim that has been outrightly rejected by India, regardless of which political party remains in power.



