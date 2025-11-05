Rajnath Singh slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Indian Army: 'Don't drag Army into politics' Rajnath Singh lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Army and said soldiers follow only "Sainya Dharma". He also highlighted Operation Sindoor and said India is now seen as a powerful nation globally. His remarks came after Gandhi claimed that only 10% of caste groups control the Army.

Banka :

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday strongly reacted to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's comments on the Indian Army. Speaking at a public rally in Bihar's Banka district, Singh urged Rahul Gandhi to avoid linking the Army with political narratives and emphasised that soldiers follow only one religion which is "Sainya Dharma" He said, "There should be a reservation. We (the BJP) are also supporters of reservations. We have given reservations to the poor. But about the Army?... Our army soldiers have only one religion. That religion is 'Sainya Dharma'. There is no other religion besides this. Don't drag our army into politics. Whenever this country has faced a crisis, our soldiers have raised India's head high by demonstrating their bravery and valour."

Caste Politics hurting India

The Defence Minister said caste or sect-based politics has damaged the country. He said that the aim should be equal upliftment for every social group and said India’s culture has never promoted discrimination. "This politics of caste, sect, and religion has caused great harm to the country, and our thinking is that all sections of society should be uplifted. We aim to include all sections of society. We do not want to discriminate based on caste, sect, or religion. The sages and people of our country have never even thought about this," Singh added.

Operation Sindoor mentioned

He further referred to Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack and said that major terror hideouts were destroyed. Singh said the mission has not ended but is temporarily paused. "Some terrorists sneaked in. They didn't come openly; they sneaked in. Some of our young men, accompanied by their families, had travelled to Pahalgam in Kashmir. They killed them after asking about their religion. There's no need to explain what happened after that. We wiped out all the major terrorist hideouts, the hideouts of major terrorist organisations, in Operation Sindoor...Our Operation Sindoor isn't over yet. It's been postponed for now. We'll launch another operation and destroy them... India is no longer known as a weak country in the world. India is now known as a powerful country in the world. India's reputation has grown in the international arena," he asserted.

Context of Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Rajnath Singh's reaction came a day after Rahul Gandhi said in a rally in Kutumba that the Indian Army is "under the control of 10% of the country's population. In an election campaign rally on Tuesday, Gandhi claimed that the Indian Army is "under the control of 10% of the country's population," apparently referring to the dominance of upper castes in the institution. He highlighted the issue of economic inequality in India, stating that despite 90% of the population belonging to marginalised communities, including Dalits, Mahadalits, backward classes, and minorities, they are underrepresented in corporate India, bureaucracy, judiciary, and other key institutions.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi's '10% of population controls' remark on Army in Bihar sparks row, BJP hits out