PoK, our own part, will return on its own, committed to 'One India, Great India': Rajnath Singh Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the majority of people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) feel a strong connection with India, emphasizing that only a small section has been misled or influenced otherwise.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (May 29) asserted that the day is not far when Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will return to India on its own, declaring, "I am India, I have come back." He emphasised the deep-rooted connection the people of PoK feel with India and expressed confidence in eventual reunification.

Addressing the Inaugural Plenary of CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) Annual Business Summit-2025, Singh said India's defence export was less than Rs 1000 crore 10 years ago; it has now reached record figure of Rs 23,500 crore.

Make-in-India in defence is essential: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister said that during Operation Sindoor, the people of the whole country have seen, understood, and felt the success of the Make in India campaign. "Today, it has been proven that Make-in-India in defence is essential not only for India’s security but also for its prosperity," said Singh. He highlighted that during Operation Sindoor, India’s indigenous defence systems surprised the entire world by demonstrating their capability and strength.

"We are not just manufacturing fighter jets or missile systems; we are also preparing for next-generation warfare technologies,” underlining the country's focus on building a self-reliant and future-ready defence ecosystem," he said.

"You saw how we first destroyed the terrorist hideouts and then the enemy's military bases and airbases. 'Karne ko hum kuch aur bhi kar sakte the', but we presented a great example of coordination of power and restraint to the world...," said Singh.

People in PoK feel a deep connection with India: Rajnath Singh

Singh reaffirmed India's emotional and cultural ties with PoK, stating, "India always speaks of connecting hearts, not dividing them." He expressed confidence that "the day is not far when our own part, PoK, will return on its own, saying — 'I am India, I have come back.'"

He further added that "most people in PoK feel a deep connection with India; only a few have been misled," emphasizing that India’s approach is rooted in unity and shared heritage rather than conflict.

Singh further said he has faith in people in PoK, who are separated from us geographically, politically, will return to the mainstream of India someday. "People of PoK are our own. We are committed to the resolve of 'One India, Great India'," he added.

"Most of the people in PoK feel a deep connection with India, there are only a few who have been misled. The situation of our brothers living in PoK is similar to that of the brave warrior Maharana Pratap's younger brother Shakti Singh...India always talks about connecting hearts, and we believe that by following the path of love, unity and truth, the day is not far when our own part PoK will return and say, I am India, I have come back. Integration of PoK with India depends on the cultural, social and economic prosperity of this country..."

Business of terrorism is not cost-effective

Singh said that the business of terrorism is not cost-effective; rather, it will come with a heavy price, as Pakistan has realised today. He said that India recalibrated the scope of dialogue with Pakistan; now, whenever talks happen, they will only be on terrorism, PoK.

"Running the business of terrorism is not cost-effective. Today, Pakistan has realised that it has to pay a heavy price for it. We have redesigned and redefined both India's strategy and response against terrorism. We have recalibrated our engagement and scope of dialogue with Pakistan. Now, whenever there will be talks, it will be only on terrorism and PoK. I believe that the people of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) are our own, part of our family. We are committed to the resolution of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and we have full faith that our brothers who are geographically and politically separated from us today, will also return to the mainstream of India someday or the other," the minister said.

