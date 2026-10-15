Rajnath Singh's stern message to Pakistan: 'Any new terror act will trigger even stronger response'

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, asserting that any further terrorist attack originating from its territory would invite an even stronger response from India. Reaffirming New Delhi's uncompromising stand against cross-border terrorism, Singh said India's commitment to peace and dialogue should never be interpreted as a sign of weakness. Speaking at the Times Network Defence Conclave in New Delhi, the Defence Minister said India's response to terrorism had undergone a decisive shift, with operations increasingly aimed at eliminating threats at their source. He cited Operation Sindoor, the Balakot airstrikes and surgical strikes as examples of this change in approach.

"Operation Sindoor, Balakot Airstrikes and Surgical Strikes weren’t just military operations; they symbolised a decisive shift in the nation’s approach, moving from diplomatic condemnation to proactive action aimed at rooting out terrorism by reaching its very source,” Singh said.

He also claimed that the average operational lifespan of most terrorists had declined since 2014, with security forces neutralising them within a year of their taking up arms against India.

Singh emphasised that maintaining peace required military strength, operational preparedness and the ability to respond decisively to emerging threats. He said India remained committed to peaceful coexistence but was prepared to confront any challenge to its sovereignty and national interests.

"Our commitment to peace remains steadfast, yet we are fully prepared to confront any challenge. Our goal is to build an India that, while advocating for peace, remains vigilant when it comes to security and is fully capable of safeguarding its sovereignty, integrity, and national interests,” he said.

From lone-wolf attacks to white-collar terrorism, Singh flags new security threats

Highlighting the changing nature of warfare, Singh called for greater vigilance against hybrid, high-tech and hyper warfare. He pointed to the growing role of digital technologies and unconventional methods in creating security challenges. He identified what he described as the '5D Security Threat', comprising Disinformation, Destabilisation, Disruption, Deception and Destruction.

Singh warned that terrorism was no longer limited to organised groups and established networks. Lone-wolf attacks and what he termed 'white-collar terrorism' were emerging as additional challenges, making it harder for security agencies to identify radicalised individuals and prevent potential attacks.

Referring to a recent incident involving a co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash a passenger aircraft, the Defence Minister also praised Captain Smit Machhar for risking his life to avert a major terror attack.

"The incident underscored the threat posed by lone-wolf attackers while demonstrating how the courage and commitment of an individual could thwart the designs of those driven by hatred. A single alert and courageous individual could help foil an entire terrorist plot. The fight against terrorism requires not only the capabilities of security agencies but also the active participation of aware and responsible citizens,” he said.

Rajnath Singh calls for 'smart power' to strengthen defence preparedness

Turning to India's defence capabilities, Singh stressed that modern warfare required a combination of conventional military strength and technological innovation. He advocated moving beyond the traditional distinction between hard power and soft power towards what he described as 'smart power'.

"Modern defence strategies must integrate precision-guided weapons and loitering munitions with cost-effective weaponry, human intelligence with artificial intelligence, and advanced systems with low-cost, agile and adaptable technologies to address evolving security challenges," he said.

Defence production rises to Rs 1.78 lakh crore, exports hit record high

Highlighting the growth of India's domestic defence industry, Singh said defence production had increased to a record level of more than Rs 1.78 lakh crore, compared with Rs 40,000 crore in 2014. Defence exports have also registered substantial growth, rising to an all-time high of Rs 39,000 crore from Rs 686 crore in 2013-14. Indian defence products are now reaching nearly 100 countries, according to figures cited by the Defence Minister.

Singh expressed confidence that India would achieve defence production worth Rs 2 lakh crore in the current year and reach Rs 3 lakh crore by 2029. He also projected defence exports of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

He attributed the expansion to government reforms intended to simplify export procedures and improve the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers in international markets. These measures include the Defence EXIM Portal, online approvals, the Open General Export License, streamlined quality certification and the 'Green Channel' policy. According to Singh, the reforms have strengthened India's credibility in global defence markets while making it easier for domestic companies to access export opportunities.

Govt backs defence startups and MSMEs

Singh also highlighted the government's efforts to encourage innovation and increase private-sector participation in defence manufacturing. He said the Ministry of Defence had approved the procurement of goods and services worth more than Rs 2,400 crore from startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore had also been sanctioned for developing new technologies.

As of March 2026, the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative had engaged 676 startups and innovators and facilitated the signing of 551 contracts. The country's defence startup ecosystem has expanded from a few dozen ventures in 2018 to more than 2,000, with young companies working in areas such as drones, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, cybersecurity and robotics.

Over 90% of ammunition variants now made in India

The Defence Minister cited progress in domestic ammunition manufacturing as another indicator of India's drive towards self-reliance. He said 159 of the 175 ammunition variants used by the armed forces were now manufactured within the country, representing more than 90 per cent self-reliance in terms of ammunition variants.

Singh also highlighted India's bulletproof jacket exports to more than 100 countries. He noted that India was the fourth country in the world to establish a national standard for bulletproof jackets aligned with international norms. Referring to wider structural reforms in the defence sector, he cited the implementation of the One Rank One Pension scheme and the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff post as significant measures to strengthen India's defence framework.

(With inputs from ANI)

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