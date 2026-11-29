Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday reviewed the 151st Passing Out Parade (POP) of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla in Pune, Maharashtra, as the Reviewing Officer. A total of 364 cadets, including 14 women cadets and 12 cadets from friendly foreign countries, completed three years of rigorous tri-service training and are now set to move to their respective service academies.

The parade was held at the Khetarpal Parade Ground in Pune in the presence of the cadets' family members, who supported them throughout their training. Addressing the graduating cadets, Singh described the occasion as one of the most important milestones in their lives and reminded them of the responsibility that comes with wearing the uniform.

Rajnath Singh calls the uniform a symbol of responsibility

Addressing the cadets, the Defence Minister said the completion of their training marked the beginning of a new journey and a new direction in their lives.

"This day is one of the most important days of your life. From today on, you will embark on a new journey, and your life will get a new direction. This is the result of your firm resolution to join the Indian Armed Forces," he said.

Singh also spoke to the young graduates in the capacity of a guardian, pointing out that although they were only 19, 20 or 21 years old, their training had prepared them for the responsibilities of military life.

"Even though I am here as a Defence Minister, I would like to talk to you as your guardian. You are 19-, 20-, or 21-year-old kids; however, the training you have undergone has turned you into grown-ups. The uniforms you are wearing are a big responsibility in themselves," he said.

Defence Minister remembers India's military heroes

Singh urged the cadets to remember the sacrifices of soldiers and freedom fighters who contributed to India's independence and safeguarded the country. He said the young officers were inheritors of a legacy built through the courage and sacrifices of countless warriors. "You all have to remember that you are an heir to a vast legacy, the legacy of countless warriors whose sacrifice has enabled us to stand here today as an Independent nation," he said.

The Defence Minister also recalled the contributions of Major Somnath Sharma, Abdul Hamid and Captain Vikram Batra, describing them as inspirations for younger generations. He reminded the cadets that the uniform represented the sacrifices of soldiers and revolutionaries who laid down their lives for the country. "Behind the uniform you have received lies the sacrifice of soldiers and revolutionaries. You have to remember for whom you are working and what it means. You have to remember the legacy of those who laid down their lives for the country," Singh added.

364 cadets complete three years of NDA training

The 151st course saw 364 cadets complete three years of training at the NDA. The graduating batch includes 14 women cadets and 12 cadets from friendly foreign countries.

After completing their training at the academy, the cadets will proceed to their respective service academies for the next stage of military training.

The passing-out ceremony was attended by family members of the cadets, who have supported them throughout their journey at the academy.

Rajnath Singh interacts with cadets and families ahead of parade

On Saturday, a day before the passing-out parade, Singh interacted with the graduating cadets of the 151st course and their families. Congratulating them on completing their demanding training, he described the cadets as the nation's "security shield". He said they would play an important role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation, or Viksit Bharat, by 2047. Singh said the perseverance and determination shown by the cadets reflected the strength of India's future military leadership.

He also underlined the connection between national security and development, saying secure borders provide the foundation for progress in sectors such as trade, education, healthcare and industry. "Soldiers deployed at the borders are not merely protecting territorial boundaries; they are also safeguarding the schools, hospitals and institutions that drive the country's development," he said.

The Defence Minister also urged parents to continue supporting their children as they begin their military careers, noting that their understanding and encouragement would remain important as the young officers navigate the demands of service life.

(Inputs by: IANS)

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