Rajnath Singh holds 'constructive' bilateral talks with Chinese defence minister at SCO meet Singh emphasised that both nations must work together to maintain the current positive momentum in their relationship and avoid actions that may create new complications.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers' meeting in Qingdao. The two leaders had what was described as a “constructive and forward-looking exchange of views” on key issues concerning India-China bilateral relations.

During the conversation, Singh expressed satisfaction over the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after nearly six years. He emphasised that both nations must work together to maintain the current positive momentum in their relationship and avoid actions that may create new complications.

Singh also presented his Chinese counterpart with a traditional Madhubani painting titled “Tree of Life”. The artwork, which originates from the Mithila region of Bihar, symbolises wisdom and vitality, and was offered as a gesture of cultural goodwill.

"We had a constructive and forward looking exchange of views on issues pertaining to bilateral relations. Expressed my happiness on restarting of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a gap of nearly six years. It is incumbent on both the sides to maintain this positive momentum and avoid adding new complexities in the bilateral relationship," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh refuses to sign SCO document

The meeting comes after India refused to sign a joint communique of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) following the omission of the Pahalgam terror attack and not explicitly addressing India's concerns over Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism.

At the SCO Defence Ministers’ Conclave, Rajnath Singh strongly pushed for the inclusion of the recent Pahalgam terror attack in the final communique. However, Pakistan reportedly insisted on inserting a paragraph about militant activity in Balochistan, seen as an attempt to blame India, which led to a deadlock, top sources revealed.

Conclave concluded without a joint communique

As the SCO functions on the principle of consensus, the disagreement resulted in the conclave concluding without a joint communique. Sources said the draft statement did not mention the Pahalgam attack or reflect India's stance on cross-border terrorism, and its adoption would have weakened New Delhi’s position on this critical issue.

During his speech at the conference, Singh indirectly criticised Pakistan for supporting terrorist groups. He called for strict accountability of all those involved in terrorism, including its perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors, particularly in the context of cross-border attacks.