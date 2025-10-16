India proposes Akash Missile supply to Brazil to boost defence ties Both sides held detailed discussions on ways to deepen their strategic partnership. According to a statement from the Indian Defence Ministry, the talks focused on identifying key areas for joint collaboration, particularly in defence production and technology.

New Delhi:

India has expressed interest in supplying its Akash missile system to Brazil, as part of a broader push to strengthen defence cooperation between the two nations. The proposal was put forward during a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Both sides held detailed discussions on ways to deepen their strategic partnership. According to a statement from the Indian Defence Ministry, the talks focused on identifying key areas for joint collaboration, particularly in defence production and technology.

Both sides seek cooperation in defence sector

One of the key points discussed was the possibility of co-development of defence equipment. The discussions aim to take advantage of each country's strengths in manufacturing and innovation to support shared security goals.

Brazil’s Defence Minister, Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho, was also part of the meeting.

“Happy to have met the Vice President of Brazil, Mr Geraldo Alckmin and Mr José Múcio Monteiro Filho, the Defence Minister of Brazil today at New Delhi. We had forward looking discussions on issues pertaining to Defence Cooperation with a focus on expanding Military to Military Cooperation and Defence Industrial Collaboration,” Rajnath Singh posted on X.

About India’s Akash missile system

The Akash missile system is India’s indigenously developed medium-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is capable of targeting aircraft, helicopters, drones and subsonic cruise missiles within a range of up to 30 km and at altitudes of up to 18 km.

The Akash system uses a solid-fuel rocket and can carry a 60 kg high-explosive warhead. It features command guidance, with a multi-target tracking radar and quick reaction time. Deployed by both the Indian Army and Air Force, the Akash system strengthens India’s air defense network. Upgraded versions, like Akash-NG (New Generation), offer improved range, accuracy and mobility. It is also being promoted for export to friendly nations.