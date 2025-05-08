Rajnath Singh lauds Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, calls its execution 'unimaginable' The defence minister, Rajnath Singh, lauded the Indian armed forces for the execution of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. He highlighted that the Indian strikes had destroyed several terror camps, without hurting the innocent people.

New Delhi:

Addressing the National Quality Conclave, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday hailed Operation Sindoor, calling the execution of the operation 'unimaginable'. In his address, the defence minister underscored the precision with which Operation Sindoor was executed, adding, "Nine terrorist camps were destroyed in it and a large number of terrorists were killed. This operation was carried out without harming any innocent and with minimum collateral damage."

Rajnath Singh congratulated the armed forces for the operation. "I congratulate the armed forces for the action they took yesterday and the courage and bravery they showed. Terror camps in Pakistan and PoK have been neutralised, it is a matter of pride for us," he said. The defence minister further expressed the aim to build the Indian defence ministry strong.

"We have to make the Indian Defence industry a strong and trusted brand. Today, I have come to make an important appeal to you. This appeal is to build a strong world leading and state of the art brand India. So that when countries have doubts about products in the world's defence market, they choose Brand India. Whenever in doubt, go for India, this should be our USP," the minister added.

In the all-party meeting held earlier, the sources said the defence minister had informed that the Indian strikes had killed at least 100 terrorists in the attack on nine terror camps under the still ongoing Operation Sindoor, sources said. The defence minister also informed the leaders, who fully endorsed the government's military action and complimented the armed forces, that India will hit back if Pakistan attacks, they said.

"Operation Sindoor claimed the lives of at least 100 terrorists. It is difficult to give an exact estimate as the operation is still ongoing and we are still collating the details. India will give a befitting reply if Pakistan attacks," a source at the meeting quoted Singh as saying in a suo motu statement.