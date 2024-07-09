Rajnath Singh chairs key meeting with CDS, Army Chief to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday chaired a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane to review the ongoing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and along the Indo-Myanmar border.

A holistic discussion was held to arrive at future security strategies, Defence sources informed.

According to reports, Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi has taken a detailed review of the ongoing security situation in the Western Command area.

In a detailed discussion with the Western Army Commander, strategies with regard to the counter-terrorist operations in the days ahead were deliberated upon, sources said.

Earlier today, Rajnath Singh said he was "deeply anguished" over the death of five Army personnel in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. He added the counter-terror operations are underway and the soldiers are determined to "usher in peace and order" in the region.

Five Army personnel were killed and as many were injured on Monday when a group of heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the Badnota area in Kathua.

"I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K)," the defence minister said on X.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The counter-terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region," he said.

"I pray for a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in this dastardly terror attack," Singh added.



