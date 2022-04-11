Monday, April 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rajnath Singh holds talks with US counterpart at Pentagon during US visit

Rajnath Singh holds talks with US counterpart at Pentagon during US visit

US State Department Blinken will also hold a meeting with Jaishankar before the 2+2 dialogue. The last 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the two countries was held in October 2020 in New Delhi.  

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Washington Published on: April 11, 2022 23:19 IST
ranjnath singh, lloyd austin, rajnath singh in us
Image Source : TWITTER/@RAJNATHSINGH

Rajnath Singh holds talks with US counterpart at Pentagon during US visit

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held delegation-level talks with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III. The talks took place ahead of the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue. Rajnath Singh, who is on a five-day US visit, arrived at the Pentagon for a bilateral meeting with Austin. Austin welcomed Rajnath Singh in an enhanced honour cordon ceremony at the Pentagon.

The Defence Minister and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Washington on Sunday for the fourth 2+2 dialogue with their US counterparts. The 2+2 dialogue comes amidst the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on Ukraine today.

Meanwhile, PM Modi and US counterpart President Joe Biden also held virtual talks on the Russia Ukraine issue.

Also Read: PM Modi-Joe Biden virtual meet: Welcome India's humanitarian support for Ukraine, says US President

US State Department Blinken will also hold a meeting with Jaishankar before the 2+2 dialogue. The last 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the two countries was held in October 2020 in New Delhi.

India and the United States held a bilateral 2+2 inter-sessional meeting in September last year in Washington and exchanged assessments on developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and the Western Indian Ocean. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News