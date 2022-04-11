Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAJNATHSINGH Rajnath Singh holds talks with US counterpart at Pentagon during US visit

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held delegation-level talks with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III. The talks took place ahead of the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue. Rajnath Singh, who is on a five-day US visit, arrived at the Pentagon for a bilateral meeting with Austin. Austin welcomed Rajnath Singh in an enhanced honour cordon ceremony at the Pentagon.

The Defence Minister and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Washington on Sunday for the fourth 2+2 dialogue with their US counterparts. The 2+2 dialogue comes amidst the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on Ukraine today.

Meanwhile, PM Modi and US counterpart President Joe Biden also held virtual talks on the Russia Ukraine issue.

US State Department Blinken will also hold a meeting with Jaishankar before the 2+2 dialogue. The last 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the two countries was held in October 2020 in New Delhi.

India and the United States held a bilateral 2+2 inter-sessional meeting in September last year in Washington and exchanged assessments on developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and the Western Indian Ocean.

(With ANI Inputs)

