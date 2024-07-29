Rajnath Singh hits back at Rahul Gandhi on 'Agniveers', says 'he is attempting to mislead nation' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (July 29) strongly objected to a statement made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, where Gandhi claimed that the youth have been trapped in the Agniveer 'chakravyuh' and that the government has made no provisions in the budget for pensions for Agniveers.

In a statement to the Lok Sabha following the opposition leader's speech, the Defence Minister raised objections to Gandhi's claims, asserting that efforts are being made to mislead the country regarding the scheme. Singh expressed his readiness to make a detailed statement on Agniveer before the House whenever requested by the opposition leader.

"The issue of national security is sensitive. Efforts are being made to mislead the countrymen regarding Agniveer soldiers. I want to say that whenever you order, I am ready to give my statement on the issue of Agniveer soldiers before the House," Singh stated.

Significantly, as Singh was making his statement, Rahul Gandhi countered by raising the issue of compensation for a martyr, arguing that it was insurance, and that the government did not provide any compensation for the death of an Agniveer in a landmine explosion in Naushera, Jammu and Kashmir, in January.

'India trapped in 'chakravyuh' represented by lotus symbol'

Furthermore, in his speech, apart from raising concerns over the agniveer scheme, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi today also targeted the BJP, stating that "there's an atmosphere of fear in the country" and even BJP MPs are scared. He remarked that the country is now trapped in a "Chakravyuh of lotus," referring to the BJP's symbol. Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prominently displaying the lotus symbol and claimed that a new Chakravyuh has been created in the 21st century.

Gandhi said, "Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him... I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavyuh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. 'Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a Lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being done with India - the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses... Today, too, there are six people in the center of 'Chakravyuh'... Six people control today too - Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani, and Adani."

"If you want, I will omit the names of NSA, Ambani, and Adani, and take just three names," Gandhi added after Speaker Om Birla's intervention.

