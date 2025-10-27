Rajnath Singh hails might of indigenous arsenal during Op Sindoor: 'Enhanced India's reputation' The Indian Armed Forces launched a massive operation against terror groups in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 innocent people.

New Delhi:

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India’s indigenous equipment, including Akash missile system, BrahMos, AkashTeer Air Defence Control System, demonstrated their might during Operation Sindoor. He said the country’s global reputation was greatly enhanced because of this.

Speaking at the SIDM Annual Session, Defence Minister Singh also acknowledged the role of people who worked from behind to make the operation against Pakistan a success.

“We all witnessed how the Akash missile system, BrahMos, AkashTeer Air Defence Control System, and many other types of indigenous equipment and platforms demonstrated their prowess during Operation Sindoor. The success of our indigenous platforms has not only enhanced India's reputation at the regional level but also on the international stage,” he said.

“The success of Operation Sindoor is credited not only to our soldiers but also to all those who stayed behind and worked tirelessly to make that mission a success. Industry warriors like you, who worked tirelessly on the fronts of innovation, design, and manufacturing, are equally deserving of this victory," Singh added.

Rajnath Singh highlights global uncertainty

Rajnath Singh said even though the forces were fully prepared for a full-fledged war with Pakistan, uncertainty has increased in the world and every step must be taken carefully.

"Following the Pahalgam attack, the way we executed Operation Sindoor led to a situation where war was also knocking at our doorstep. Although our forces are fully prepared to defend our borders in any situation, I just want to say that uncertainty in peace and law & order has increased in the world. Therefore, keeping that uncertainty in mind, we must take our steps carefully, analyzing every domain. The changes that the defence sector and warfare are undergoing today can only be tackled through indigenisation," he added.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched a massive operation against terror groups in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 innocent people. India launched ardent and precise strikes under Operation Sindoor, destroying over nine terror camps.

These locations were key command centres of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), responsible for major attacks like Pulwama (2019) and Mumbai (2008). More than 100 terrorists were killed in the attack.

In retaliation, Pakistan attempted strikes on Indian military bases over the next three days—May 8, 9, and 10. Reacting to this, India launched missile and drone attacks, targeting key military establishments of Pakistan.

After four days of intense cross-border drone and missile exchanges, both countries agreed to de-escalate and end hostilities on May 10.