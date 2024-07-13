Rajnath Singh discharged from Delhi AIIMS two days after he complained of back pain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been discharged from AIIMS, Delhi where he was admitted due to back pain. The Union Minister had complained of back pain two days ago. He was under the observation of the neurosurgery department.

According to Dr Rima Dada, All India Institute Medical Sciences media cell in-charge, Singh was evaluated and treated for back pain. The minister was discharged around 2 pm on Saturday, Dada said.

Singh was admitted to the hospital's old private ward under the neurosurgery department early Thursday, she said. He was stable and under the observation of AIIMS media cell in-charge Dr Rima Dada said.

Three days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his Cabinet colleague and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on his birthday and said he has risen in public life on the basis of hardwork and commitment to service.

Singh, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and national president of the BJP, turned 73.

Greeting the Defence Minister, Modi said on X, "A valued Cabinet colleague, he's a leader widely respected for his wisdom. He's risen in public life on the basis of hardwork and commitment to service. He is at the forefront of strengthening India's defence apparatus and making our nation self reliant in the sector.

Praying for his long and healthy life."

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Singh started as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the RSS, and then joined the BJP's youth wing, steadily rising through its organisation.

A genial and uncontroversial leader, he has often been the party's choice in reaching out to other parties, be opposition or allies, over tricky issues to build consensus. He currently represents Lucknow in Lok Sabha.

