Rajnath Singh commissions INS Mahendragiri in Visakhapatnam: Know all about indigenously built warship

Amravati:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday commissioned INS Mahendragiri, the sixth Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigate, into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, marking another milestone in India's drive towards strengthening indigenous defence capabilities and maritime security. The commissioning ceremony was attended by senior naval officials, including Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan. Rajnath Singh also received the Guard of Honour during the event.

Named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, INS Mahendragiri is the first Indian Naval warship to bear the name. According to the Navy, the frigate symbolises resilience, strength and unwavering resolve, and is expected to add a distinguished chapter to India's maritime history.

Testament to Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision: Rajnath

Ahead of the commissioning ceremony, Rajnath Singh had arrived in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening, where he was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan.

Earlier, the Defence Minister had described the commissioning as a proud moment for the nation and the Indian Navy. In a post on X, Singh wrote, "Heading to Visakhapatnam to witness a proud moment for our nation and the Indian Navy, for the Commissioning Ceremony of the 6th Project 17A stealth frigate, Mahendragiri, on 11 July 2026."

Calling the warship a symbol of India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing, Singh said, "This indigenously designed and constructed state-of-the-art warship is a testament to our Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and the incredible capabilities of our domestic defence industries and MSMEs."

He further added, "Mahendragiri is combat-ready to safeguard India's maritime interests and strengthen our resolve for a secure Indo-Pacific."

INS Mahendragiri reflects success of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, the warship is the sixth vessel under the Project 17A programme. The project represents India's growing expertise in designing and building advanced warships using indigenous technology and manufacturing capabilities.

With more than 75 per cent indigenous content, INS Mahendragiri reflects the success of the Government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The construction of the warship involved a wide network of Indian industries, including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), strengthening the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem while generating employment opportunities across the country.

Significance of INS Mahendragiri

The stealth frigate is equipped with an advanced suite of indigenous weapons, sensors and electronic warfare systems, enabling it to undertake anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare operations. Besides combat roles, the vessel is also capable of maritime security missions, search and rescue operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), as well as sustained deployments across the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

The induction of INS Mahendragiri is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Navy's operational capabilities while reinforcing India's position as a leading indigenous warship-building nation. As more Project 17A frigates join the fleet, they are expected to further strengthen the Navy's combat preparedness and strategic reach.

(Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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