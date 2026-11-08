Rajnath Singh celebrates Diwali with army personnel in Sikkim, hails soldiers' sacrifices

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday celebrated Diwali with Indian Army personnel at the Sherathang War Memorial near Nathula Pass in Sikkim, praising their discipline, dedication and sacrifices. He said the soldiers' presence along the country's borders enables citizens to celebrate festivals and sleep peacefully.

Addressing the personnel on the occasion, Singh extended Diwali greetings to the soldiers and their families. He also paid tribute to the martyrs commemorated at the war memorial, honouring their supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

'Nation celebrates because you guard borders'

"First of all, I would like to congratulate all of you and your family members on Diwali. I would also like to congratulate the martyrs of Sherathang War Memorial who have sacrificed their lives for us," he said.

Highlighting the sacrifices made by soldiers to protect the country, the Defence Minister said that the ability of people to light Diwali lamps in their homes was made possible by the sacrifices of brave soldiers. "Friends, the Diwali lamps that we are able to light in our homes today, it is because of the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. They have sacrificed their lives to protect the country and the community. I would also like to congratulate their families on Diwali," he said.

Recalling his interaction with the troops at the high-altitude location, Singh said the warmth, energy and enthusiasm of the personnel were difficult to express in words.

"It is very difficult for us to express the warmth and energy that I have received from you in words. I am proud of your faces, your enthusiasm and your passion. For me, Diwali is the biggest celebration," he said.

Comparing the soldiers to lamps illuminating the country, Singh said their contribution extended far beyond the region where they were deployed, reaching every household across the nation. "I am standing here in Sherathang and I feel that all of you are like a single lamp. Your light is not limited to just Sherathang War Memorial. Your light is reaching every house in the country," he said.

"But friends, I would like to make it clear that no matter how advanced the technology is, if there is no discipline and discipline in the youth, then technology becomes useless in itself. Your discipline is your greatest strength," he said.

He also highlighted how the conduct, uniform, language and restraint of Army personnel shape the perception of the armed forces among local communities.

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with security forces

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. During his interaction with the personnel, the Prime Minister praised their role in protecting the country and described them as members of his family. Addressing the gathering, Modi said that while crores of Indians across the country and around the world were celebrating the festival of lights, he had chosen to spend the occasion with those guarding the nation. "Today, across the country and in every corner of the world, crores of Indians are celebrating the auspicious festival of lights. People are travelling from far and wide to return to their homes. It is a great occasion for families and loved ones to come together and celebrate. I too have arrived among you to celebrate Diwali," he said.

He added that those protecting the country at its borders and within its territory were part of his family. "Those who protect the nation at the borders and within the country, the guardians of the nation and the brave sons and daughters of Mother India, all of you are my family members," Modi said.

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