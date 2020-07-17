Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS, Army Chief review security in Leh amid border row with China

Image Source : ANI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews security situation at Stakna, Leh amid border row with China. The Defence Minister is accompanied by CDS and Army Chief.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General MM Naravane arrived in Leh on Friday morning (today) for a day-long visit to carry out a comprehensive review of the security scenario in the region in wake of the border row with China. Rajanth Singh will also visit Stakna and Lukung forward areas. Rajanth Singh's visit has come just weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a surprise move had visited forward areas in Leh, Ladakh to boost the confidence of armed forces amid China tension.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh witnessing para dropping and scoping weapons at Stankna near Leh. pic.twitter.com/2vwvjotI7q — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 17, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ladakh on July 3 during which he also addressed troops and signalled the country's firmness in dealing with the India-China border row. Singh was originally scheduled to visit Ladakh on July 3 but the trip was deferred.

#WATCH Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspects a Pika machine gun at Stakna, Leh. pic.twitter.com/MvndyQcN82 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020 Reviewing security at one of the forward posts in Leh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspected a Pika machine gun at Stakna, Leh.

#WATCH Ladakh: Troops of Indian Armed Forces carry out para dropping exercise at Stakna, Leh in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane. pic.twitter.com/TX4eVOkeT0 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020 Reviewing security situation in Ladakh, Rajnath Singh, CDS and Army Chief witnessed troops of Indian Armed Forces carrying out para dropping exercise at Stakna, Leh.

Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for over eight weeks since May 5. The tension escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

However, following a series of diplomatic and military talks, the two sides began a mutual disengagement process on July 6 and withdrew troops from most of the friction points.

