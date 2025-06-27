Rajnath Singh raises India-China border demarcation issue in talks with Chinese defence minister During the bilateral meeting at the SCO Summit in China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that both nations must work together to maintain the current positive momentum in their relationship and avoid actions that may create new complications.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in Qingdao, China. The two leaders engaged in a detailed discussion focused on the need to maintain peace and tranquility along the Indo-China border, as well as broader regional stability.

He stressed on border management between India and China and to have a permanent solution of border demarcation by rejuvenating the established mechanism on the issue, sources said.

During the meeting, Singh acknowledged the efforts made by both sides to restore a semblance of normalcy in bilateral ties. He emphasised that resolving the complex border issues required a structured roadmap that includes permanent engagement and sustained de-escalation.

Call for a permanent solution to India-China border

Stressing the importance of effective border management, the defence minister underlined the need for a long-term solution to border demarcation. He urged for a revival of existing mechanisms that address the issue, aiming to ensure clarity and prevent future flare-ups.

Singh also made a strong case for fostering good neighbourly relations that could deliver mutual benefits and contribute to regional and global stability. He pointed out that rebuilding trust, especially in the wake of the 2020 border standoff, must begin with concrete action on the ground.

Agreement on continued dialogue

The two ministers agreed to continue high-level consultations and dialogue through established channels. They reaffirmed their commitment to progress on disengagement, de-escalation, and proper border management, with the eventual aim of achieving border delimitation.

75 years of diplomatic ties, resumption of yatra acknowledged

Singh highlighted the significance of 2025 as it marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and China. He also expressed appreciation for the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar yatra, which has restarted after a five-year hiatus, symbolising a positive gesture in the ongoing bilateral engagement.

Briefing on terrorism and Operation Sindoor

During the meeting, Singh also briefed Admiral Dong on the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. The attack targeted innocent civilians and prompted the launch of India’s counter-terrorism initiative, Operation Sindoor. The operation is aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and networks operating from across the border in Pakistan.

The meeting between the Indian and Chinese defence ministers marks a continuation of cautious but ongoing diplomatic engagement as both nations seek to manage tensions and prevent future escalations along their disputed border.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh holds 'constructive' bilateral talks with Chinese defence minister at SCO meet