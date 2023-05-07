Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajnath Singh approves posting of women officers of Territorial Army along LoC

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the posting of women officers of the Territorial Army (TA) with its engineer regiments along the Line of Control (LoC). According to the Ministry of Defence, they will also be appointed as staff officers at TA group headquarters and directorate general of TA at New Delhi according to organisational requirement.

In a major development, the Ministry of Defence, Department of Military Affairs, has approved an amendment to existing cadre management provisions for Women Officers of the Territorial Army (TA),” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday (May 7).

Women Officers commenced in TA since 2019

The Territorial Army had commenced the commissioning of Women Officers in TA since 2019. Thus far these Woman Officers were able to serve Ecological Task Force Units, TA Oil sector units and TA Railway Engineer Regiment. “Based on the experience gained during this period, a considered proposal was prepared to extend the employment scope further for women officers in TA which has now been approved by the Defence Minister in April this year," the defence ministry said.

The Territorial Army is based on a Citizen Soldiers’ army concept and officers undergo Annual Training on basic military skills while remaining gainfully employed in civilian life.

Women Officers of will now be posted along Line of Control

“Women Officers of the Territorial Army will now be posted with Engineer Regiments of the Territorial Army serving along the Line of Control and as staff officers at TA Group Headquarters/ Directorate General of Territorial Army at New Delhi, as per organizational requirement,” it said.

It said the progressive policy measure is aimed at enhancing the scope of employment of women officers as well as meeting their professional aspirations. "They will now serve and train under the same conditions as their male counterparts in a wider range of units and appointments," the ministry said.

