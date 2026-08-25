Rajnath Singh approves DRDO missile technology transfer to Indian companies, move to boost domestic production

New Delhi:

India has taken a step towards expanding its domestic defence manufacturing capabilities, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approving the transfer of DRDO-developed technologies for all conventional missile systems to Indian industries for production within the country.

The Transfer of Technology (ToT) is aimed at giving Indian companies a larger role in the defence ecosystem. Industries that meet the applicable qualifications, certifications and regulatory requirements will be able to take up indigenous production of these missile systems.

DRDO missile technology to reach Indian industry

The move is intended to help take missile systems developed by DRDO from the development stage into industrial production. It is also part of the broader push towards Aatmanirbharta in defence, with greater use of Indian industry for the development and manufacture of advanced defence systems.

By opening up these technologies to domestic companies, the initiative is expected to strengthen India's manufacturing capabilities and its wider defence industrial base. It will also create opportunities for Indian MSMEs and other technology partners to participate in the supply chain.

Why domestic missile production matters

The move comes at a time when missile capabilities are increasingly being integrated with wider surveillance, communications and precision-strike networks in India's neighbourhood.

A July analysis by the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies (CAPSS) highlighted the rapid expansion of Pakistan's space capabilities, particularly through its cooperation with China. According to the analysis, Pakistan's Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) had launched six satellites in 16 months after decades of relatively slow progress.

The analysis also noted that Pakistan was looking to strengthen its autonomous space-based surveillance capabilities and integrate satellite intelligence with terrestrial communication systems.

Pakistan's growing space capabilities

The CAPSS analysis said the expansion of Pakistan's space capabilities could have implications for India's defence strategy as satellite-based intelligence, navigation and communications become increasingly important to modern military operations.

It also pointed to China's role in supporting Pakistan's satellite launches, technology development and astronaut training.

Against this backdrop, expanding India's ability to manufacture missile systems domestically could help the country sustain and scale up critical weapons production without relying as heavily on overseas suppliers.

Boost for India's defence industrial base

The technology transfer is ultimately aimed at making greater use of Indian industry in defence production. The provision will allow eligible companies to take up indigenous manufacturing while operating within the required regulatory and certification framework.

For DRDO, the move also reflects an effort to leverage the capabilities of Indian industry beyond technology development and enable the transition of advanced missile systems into industrial production.

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