Rajnath performs 'Shastra Puja', says ritual clear indication if need be, weapons will be used with full force

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (October 12) said that India has never gone on to attack any country out of hatred or contempt, however, if its interests are threatened, “we will not hesitate to take a big step”. Rajnath performed ‘Shastra Puja’ (worship of weapons) on the occasion of Vijayadashami at the Sukna military station in West Bengal and said that the ritual is a "clear indication that if need be, weapons and equipment will be used with full force".

What did Rajnath Singh say?

"India has never attacked any country out of hatred or contempt. We fight only when someone insults or tries to harm our integrity and sovereignty; when war is waged against religion, truth and human values. This is what we have inherited. We will continue to preserve this heritage," Singh said in a statement issued by the defence ministry.

"However, if our interests are threatened, we will not hesitate to take a big step. 'Shastra Puja' is a clear indication that if need be, the weapons, equipment will be used with full force," the Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Rajanth shared photographs of the ritual on X and said, “On the occasion of Vijayadashami in India, there has been a long-standing tradition of weapon worship. Today, I performed 'Shastra Puja' at the 33 Corps headquarters in Sukna, Darjeeling.”

Vijayadashami marks the end of Navratra and is celebrated as the festival of Dussehra. This significant ceremony -- 'Shastra Puja' -- in the Indian Army symbolises the respect for weapons as the protectors of the nation's sovereignty, the ministry said.

The event was attended by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary-designate R K Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, DG, Border Roads, Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, General Officer Commanding of Trishakti Corps Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla and other senior officers.

The defence minister initiated the rituals with 'Kalash Puja', followed by the 'Shastra Puja' and 'Vahan Puja'.

Defence Minister inaugurates 18 BRO projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated 75 transformative infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday.

Among these, 18 projects are situated in Arunachal Pradesh, including three key roads, 14 bridges, and a helipad executed under the Brahmank, Vartak, and Udayak projects. Under Project Vartak, three crucial roads have been completed, totaling 25.29 km.

