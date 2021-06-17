Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK: ARYA SAMAJ Rajmata Jijau punyatithi: Remembering the formidable lady of Maratha empire.

Rajmata Jijabai, popularly known as Rajmata Jijau, was an administrator, warrior and mother of Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Today (June 17) is her punyatithi (death anniversary).

Rajmata Jijau was born on January 12, 1598 at Deulgaon near Sindkhed in Maharashtra. She was married to Shahaji Bhosale, son of Maloji Bhosale of Verul village.

Shahaji was a diplomatic official who served the Nizam Shah. He was the son of Maloji Shiledar, later climbed up the ranks to become ‘Sardar Maloji Rao Bhosle’.

Rajmata Jijau was a determined and fierce woman of strong character and beliefs. She had eight children -- six daughters and two sons. Her eldest son was killed by Afzal Khan, who was avenged by Shivaji.

Rajmata Jijau moved to Pune (then Poona) after the demise of her spouse. Shivaji left for Agra in 1666, leaving his mother Rajmata Jijau to manage the affairs of the state.

Rajmata Jijau was a pillar of strength and embodiment of strength. Shivaji Maharaj credited Rajmata Jijau for all his achievements.

She died on June 17, 1674, a few days before Shivaji's coronation.

