Image Source : AP Rajkot-based company holds successful trial of ventilators to fight COVID-19

A Rajkot based company, Jyoti CNC, held a successful trial of ventilator 'Dhaman 1' manufactured by them on Saturday. The firm will give 1000 ventilators free of cost to the Gujarat government. The cost of one ventilator is around Rs. 1 lakh. According to news agency ANI, the Chairman and MD of the company, Parakramsinh Jadeja said: "We are not experts in producing ventilators but looking at the current demand in the country, we planned and designed this equipment. Around 150 engineers worked on this design."

"When the country is under lockdown, the state government and Central government helped us to get importeed spare parts for this equipment. W imported spare parts from 26 companies located located across the India. We will be making 100 ventilators per day and try to increase our capacity after a week."

The ventilator is named as Dhaman 1. The trail of the equipment was set for 10 hours and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also witnessed its functioning.

Till now, Gujarat has 105 positive cases of COVID-19 out of which 81 people are stable, 14 people have been discharged after treatment and 10 people have died due to the disease.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Top Headlines At This Hour