Modi government extends Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba's term again by a year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Cabinet Secretary IAS Rajiv Gauba's term extended by a year

The Modi government on Thursday extended IAS Rajiv Gauba's term as Cabinet Secretary once again for a period of one year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved extension in service to Rajiv Gauba, lAS -- Jharkhand 1982 batch -- as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one year, in relaxation of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958 and Rule 56(d) of the Fundamental Rules.

Third extention for Gauba

Rajiv Gauba has got extention for the third time. Gauba, a former Union home secretary, was in 2019 appointed to the country's top bureaucratic post for two years.

He was given one-year extension in 2021 and then in August last year.

Gauba, key architect of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019

Gauba is said to be the key architect of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, under which the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union territories following the abrogation of the special status given to it under Article 370 of the Constitution.

He had also served as secretary in the Union urban development ministry, additional secretary in the home ministry, looking after the crucial left-wing extremism division, among other responsibilities.

Born in Punjab, Gauba had graduated in Physics from the Patna University. He had served in Jharkhand as chief secretary for 15 months before returning to serve in the central government in 2016.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Amit Shah attacks I.N.D.I.A. bloc on services bill: 'Think about Delhi, not alliance'

Watch | 'I am a married man for over 45 years, never angry': Dhankhar shares light moment with Kharge

Latest India News