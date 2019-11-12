Tuesday, November 12, 2019
     
Rajiv Gandhi assassin released on parole

Perarivalan, who was lodged in Puzhal prison in Chennai as it was convenient for him to get treated at the local Government Hospital, was later sent to Vellore Central Prison from where he was released on parole after completing the formalities.

Chennai Published on: November 12, 2019 14:52 IST
A.G. Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case was released on one month parole on Tuesday.

He was released from Vellore Central prison as he had applied for parole to meet his ailing father and also to attend a family wedding.

Perarivalan, who was lodged in Puzhal prison in Chennai as it was convenient for him to get treated at the local Government Hospital, was later sent to Vellore Central Prison from where he was released on parole after completing the formalities.

