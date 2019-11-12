Image Source : ANI Rajiv Gandhi assassin released on parole

A.G. Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case was released on one month parole on Tuesday.

He was released from Vellore Central prison as he had applied for parole to meet his ailing father and also to attend a family wedding.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Convict AG Perarivalan has been released on parole for 30 days from Vellore Central Prison due to his father's poor health. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/MDC97sDu05 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

Perarivalan, who was lodged in Puzhal prison in Chennai as it was convenient for him to get treated at the local Government Hospital, was later sent to Vellore Central Prison from where he was released on parole after completing the formalities.

