Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes; Rahul Gandhi says 'proud to have him as my father'

Image Source : PTI Rajiv Gandhi/FILE

Today is Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's 76th birth anniversary. The day is also observed as 'Sadbhavana Diwas'. Tributes are pouring in from all quarters on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, paid tributes to Gandhi. Congress leader and the former PM's son Rahul Gandhi said he is proud to have him as his father.

On his birth anniversary, tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2020

"Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being. I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father. We miss him today and every day," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being.



I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father.



We miss him today and everyday. pic.twitter.com/jWUUZQklTi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also remembered the former PM and said that his "dreams enabled the realization of the rising aspirations of our people."

"Remembering Shri #RajivGandhi former Prime Minister of India on his 76th Birth Anniversary. He believed in the power of India. His vision of the 21st century shaped the destiny of our nation. His dreams enabled the realization of the rising aspirations of our people. Let us remember Rajiv Gandhi today with the promise of translating his conviction into the shared reality of the new India he saw for all of us," Singh said in a tweet.

"Remembering Shri #RajivGandhi former Prime Minister of India on his 76th Birth Anniversary. He believed in the power of India. His vision of the 21st century shaped the destiny of our nation. His dreams enabled the realization of the rising aspirations of our people ...

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/B3zZ7ZDNfK — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) August 20, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage