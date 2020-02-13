Rajiv Bansal is new Air India CMD, replaces Ashwani Lohani

Rajiv Bansal has been named Air India's new Chairman and Managing Director, replacing Ashwani Lohani. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet gave its nod for the decision on Thursday. Bansal, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre, is presently the Additional Secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

The post well vacant after incumbent Ashwani Lohani's term came to an end. Lohani was appointed as Air India CMD on February 13, 2019 for one year. This was Lohani's second term as the head of Air India.