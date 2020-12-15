'Ready to set aside our ego', says Kamal Haasan, triggers talks of alliance with Rajinikanth for TN polls

We are just a phone call away, Kamal Haasan told reporters in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Assembly election next year is likely to turn into 'political blockbuster' with Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan indicating that he is ready to join hands with megastar Rajinikanth, who is expected to float his own party soon.

Kamal Haasan told reporters on Tuesday that he is ready to 'co-operate' setting aside any 'ego' for the benefit of the people.

"We are just a phone call away. If our ideology is similar and if it would benefit the people we are ready to set aside our ego and co-operate with each other," news agency ANI quoted Kamal Haasan, as saying.

"He (Rajinikanth) is the one who has to decide about the alliance. After that, we will both sit down and further discuss on it," he added.

On a question about his probable alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, Kamal Haasan said,"They have given me the right to make decisions in our party. I will announce the decision on the alliance soon."

Assembly election in Tamil Nadu is likely to be held in April-May 2021 and if the two film star-turned-politicians decide to come together it will certainly impact the prospects of established parties like the ruling AIADMK, opposition DMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is hoping to expand its foothold in the southern state.

Interestingly, Haasan's party contested its first elections in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls fielding candidates in 38 constituencies in the state. However, the MNM failed to win any seat, polling only 3.77 per cent votes.

Earlier this month, Rajinikanth had said that he will launch his party in January 2021. "A political party will be launched in January; Announcement regarding it will be made on December 31st," the megastar had said in a tweet.

Rajinikanth had announced his entry into politics in 2017, when Tamil Nadu faced a vacuum after the demise of AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa and DMK chief M Karunanidhi. He, however, has remained hesitant to launch his own political outfit.

