Rajinikanth fined by Chennai Traffic Police for not wearing seat-belt

Superstar Rajinikanth has been fined by the Chennai Traffic Police for not wearing his seat-belt. He was challaned Rs 100 for the offense on June 26 and it is still due to be paid.

Rajinikanth was at the center of a storm in July too. On July 20, pictures of Rajinikanthg driving a brand-new Lamborghini car went viral. Later, pictures of the superstar with his daughter Soundarya and her family, with the new car in the background, were also shared.

Reports said that Rajinikanth drove to his farm house in Kelambakkam on July 20. People on social media also questioned whether Rajinikanth had obtained an e-pass for travelling to another district.

