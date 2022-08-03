Rajendra Singh Gudha reveals he was offered Rs 60 crore, Rs 25 crore in bribe for Rajya Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : RAJENDRA GUDHA/FB Rajendra Singh Gudha reveals he was offered money to vote for a specific candidate

Rajendra Singh Gudha has revealed he was offered crores of money in bribes to vote for a specific candidate in Rajya Sabha elections.

The Rajasthan minister was interacting with school students when a girl asked him about corruption in the country. The program was organized in a private school in Udaipurwati on July 1.

Talking to the students, Gudha revealed that he was once offered Rs 25 crores to cast his vote for a specific candidate in a Rajya Sabha election.

Gudha further said he talked to his wife and children about the offer, however, they preferred respect over money.

"In the last Rajya Sabha elections, I was offered Rs 25 crores to cast my vote for one candidate. I had told this to my wife and she had said we don't want money, you will lose your reputation."

Gudha also revealed he was offered a bribe of even Rs 60 crores.

"I was also lured by the amount, but my son and daughter and my wife told me that they want respect and not money," he said.

The minister said that if everyone starts thinking in this manner, the country would be better.

Rajendra Gudha's controversies

In November 2021, Rajendra Gudha talked about how he became a minister in the Congress government after winning the election on a BSP ticket and how he will quit the party at right time.

In a viral video, Gudha was also heard asking if there was anything wrong with his “game”.

Gudha was one of the six BSP MLAs who had joined the Congress after quitting his erstwhile Bahujan Samaj Pary, headed by Mayawati, and became a minister in the Cabinet reshuffle of the Ashok Gehlot government.

He was given the portfolio as the minister of state for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

"I won elections from the BSP but became a minister in the Congress government. I will leave Congress when it will time for it to fold its carpet, asking them to take care of their party,” Gudha was heard saying in Hindi his purported video.

“First I got the ticket from the Behanji and won as a BSP MLA. And then became a minister in the Congress government. Is there something wrong with my game?” he was heard asking his audience.

Earlier, Gudha had stoked another controversy by allegedly saying that the roads of his village should be made as smooth as the cheeks of Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and not Hema Malini who has now grown old.

Following his remarks, Chief Minister Gehlot said no one should talk in an undignified manner.

(With inputs from agencies)

