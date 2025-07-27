Rajendra Chola I birth anniversary: Spotlight on the mighty ruler and Chola dynasty Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today attend the event of the birth anniversary of Chola Emperor Rajendra Chola I. He will also release a coin commemorating him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to preside over the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival on Sunday, to mark the birth anniversary of the iconic Chola king Rajendra Chola-I. The event also commemorates 1,000 years of Rajendra Chola's legendary maritime expedition to South East Asia and the commencement of the construction of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, a magnificent example of Chola architecture.

As part of the celebrations, a commemorative coin honouring the great Chola king will be released by the Prime Minister.

Who was Rajendra Chola I?

Born in the 11th century (1014–1044 CE), Rajendra Chola I was one of the most powerful and visionary rulers in Indian history. Under his reign, the Chola Empire expanded its reach across South and Southeast Asia.

Following his successful military campaigns, he established Gangaikonda Cholapuram as the new imperial capital. The grand temple he built there became a lasting symbol of Shaiva devotion, architectural brilliance, and administrative excellence, serving as a cultural and political center for over 250 years.

Today, this temple is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, celebrated for its intricate sculptures, exquisite Chola bronzes, and detailed inscriptions that offer a glimpse into the era's rich history.

The Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, which Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend, honors not only Rajendra Chola's enduring legacy but also celebrates Tamil Shaiva traditions and the devotion of the 63 Nayanmars (Shaivite saint-poets). This year, the festival carries special significance as Rajendra Chola's birth star, Thiruvathirai (Ardra), coincides with the festival period, beginning July 23.

Who were the Cholas?

The Chola dynasty, which ruled from around 300 BC to AD 1279, was among the most powerful Tamil kingdoms of medieval southern India. As highlighted in a January 2023 National Geographic report, the Cholas shaped religion, culture, and architecture across South and Southeast Asia for nearly 1,500 years, largely through an extensive maritime trade network that reached as far as China.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the Cholas were the second great historic dynasty of Tamil Nadu, the Tamil country, which was the home of the ancient Dravidian culture, whose influence was so considerable in the whole of south-east Asia.

The Chola capitals, especially Thanjavur and later Gangaikonda Cholapuram, were vibrant centers of innovation, governance, and cultural exchange. At its peak, the Chola Empire was known for its remarkable achievements in art, literature, education, and urban development. The rulers commissioned grand stone temples that became centers of worship and culture, and they constructed artificial lakes to manage drought and provide clean water.

