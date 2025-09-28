Rajeev Verma appointed Delhi's new Chief Secretary | All you need to know Senior IAS officer Rajeev Verma has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi, replacing Dharmendra who retires on September 30.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an official order on Sunday evening announcing the transfer and posting of Rajeev Verma as the Chief Secretary of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). Verma will take charge from October 1, 2025, or from the date of joining, whichever is later.

Who is Rajeev Verma?

Rajeev Verma is a 1992-batch IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre. Before this appointment, he served as the Chief Secretary of Chandigarh since January 29, 2024. Prior to that, he was Advisor to the Chandigarh Administrator and Additional Secretary from 2022 to 2024. Verma holds a graduate degree in Computer Science from the University of Roorkee and an MTech degree in Computer Science from IIT, showcasing a strong technical background alongside his bureaucratic expertise.

Began as Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) in Aizawl, Mizoram (1994-1996).

Served key roles in Defence, Finance, Urban Development, Health, and Transport ministries.

Deputy Commissioner, Delhi (2000-2002).

Additional Secretary roles in Delhi’s Urban Development and Planning departments.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence (2013-2017).

Chairman and Managing Director of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Principal Secretary and Commissioner in Delhi government.

Finance and Revenue Secretary, Delhi (2018-2022).

Advisor to Chandigarh Administrator (2024), with additional charge of Chandigarh Housing Board.

Verma will officially take charge as Delhi’s Chief Secretary starting October 1, 2025.