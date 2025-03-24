Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes charge as BJP Kerala chief, promises to bring NDA govt to power in state Reflecting on the BJP's growing influence in Kerala, Chandrasekhar highlighted the party's performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday took charge as Kerala BJP chief, declaring his mission to bring the NDA government to power in the state, largely dominated by the CPI(M) led LDF and Congress-led UDF party. Addressing the BJP workers, Chandrasekhar stated that he has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the BJP-led alliance to victory in the state.

The former union minister and technocrat-turned-politician expressed his gratitude to party leaders and the top brass, adding that he is proud to take the role.

"For entrusting me with this responsibility, I wholeheartedly thank my high command—Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and others," he said.

"I also extend my gratitude to all former state presidents and those who have sacrificed their lives for the party. Their dedication will serve as a guiding force in my journey ahead," he added.

Reflecting on the BJP's growing influence in Kerala, Chandrasekhar highlighted the party's performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

"The BJP has always been a party of workers, and it will remain so in the future," he stated. Criticising the Left government in Kerala, he questioned how long the state could survive by relying on debt.

"Kerala's development has stagnated. Challenges remain, but the BJP’s mission is to transform the state. Without opportunities, our youth will not stay. We need a Kerala that attracts investment and creates employment," he said.

Chandrasekhar was the sole nominee for the top post and submitted two sets of nomination papers at the BJP headquarters on Sunday. Earlier, the party's central observer, Pralhad Joshi, made the announcement during the BJP's state council meeting.