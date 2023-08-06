Rajat Sharma shares his childhood memory with Subzi Mandi railway station

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/INDIAN RAILWAYS Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, Rajat Sharma

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to redevelop 508 railway stations across the country, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, Rajat Sharma, shared an emotional note on his cherished memories with one of the stations.

India TV Chairman opened up about his childhood connection with one of the 508 railway stations slated to be redeveloped. He mentioned that the 'Subzi Mandi station' is among the stations that the government will renovate, and it holds special significance for him as he used to study there at night under the platform lights. The Subzi Mandi Delhi railway station is in Delhi.

Subzi Mandi station

In a video, he said, "The plan for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations is a significant and challenging task. But for me, it is an emotional opportunity to reminisce about my childhood memories. Among these 508 stations, there is also a Subzi Mandi station where I used to study at night under the platform lights. I am wondering how it will feel when this station gets a new makeover and what it will be like to visit there again."

PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing. The entire Railways machinery worked to pull off this mammoth logistical exercise, slated to be the biggest foundation stone-laying programme in one go.

These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and Union territories. These also include stations in the northeast such as Assam's Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Lumding, and Meghalaya's Mendipathar, among others. Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Bapudham Motihari, as well as Shornur and Kasargod in Kerala are also on the list.

The redevelopment project, which will cost Rs 24,470 crore, will install modern passenger amenities apart from ensuring a well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for the guidance of passengers, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, adding the design of station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

Latest India News