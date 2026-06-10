Rajat Sharma's prime-time Show 'Aaj Ki Baat' to air at new 8:30 pm slot from June 15

New Delhi:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's widely followed prime-time news analysis programme, 'Aaj Ki Baat', will now be broadcast in a new time slot. The show will air at 8:30 pm from Monday to Friday starting June 15, offering viewers its trademark mix of news analysis, context and insights during a key evening viewing window. Recognised as one of India's most trusted prime-time news analysis programmes, 'Aaj Ki Baat' has built a strong reputation over the years for presenting news with clarity and perspective. According to BARC (2+ India) data, the programme reaches nearly 440 million viewers across the country, making it one of the most-watched news analysis shows in the Hindi news segment.

Rajat Sharma remains the face of a trusted news brand

One of the biggest strengths of 'Aaj Ki Baat' is its presenter, Rajat Sharma, who is widely regarded as one of India's most respected and credible journalists. His strong standing in Hindi television journalism and his ability to connect with audiences have contributed significantly to the show's popularity.

Rajat Sharma is also the host of the iconic and long-running television programme 'Aap Ki Adalat', which remains one of India's most recognised interview-based shows. His influence extends beyond television, with a massive digital following of nearly 11.5 million on X and more than 2.6 million followers on Facebook.

What makes 'Aaj Ki Baat' different?

Unlike conventional news bulletins that primarily focus on reporting headlines, 'Aaj Ki Baat' goes a step further by explaining the background of major developments, their significance, possible implications, and their impact on ordinary citizens.

The programme's easy-to-understand format and analytical approach have helped it establish a unique identity among viewers seeking more than just breaking news. By simplifying complex issues and providing context, the show has become a preferred destination for audiences looking to understand the bigger picture behind the headlines.

Strong connect with mature and premium audiences

The programme enjoys a particularly strong connection with mature viewers. More than 73 per cent of its audience comprises people aged 31 years and above, which reflects its appeal among viewers who seek in-depth news analysis and informed commentary. In addition, 57 per cent of the show's audience comes from NCCS-A households, which highlights its strong reach among affluent and influential viewer segments across India.

Decades of journalistic experience behind the analysis

The credibility of 'Aaj Ki Baat' is further strengthened by Rajat Sharma's extensive journalistic experience. Over the course of his career, he has closely witnessed and reported on several defining moments in India's political and democratic journey. From the era of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajat Sharma has observed and covered multiple political transitions and major national developments. He has also reported on and covered more than 150 national and state elections, giving him a deep understanding of India's political landscape. This vast experience enables 'Aaj Ki Baat' to offer viewers not just news updates but also informed analysis and perspectives rooted in decades of reporting and observation.

Why the new time slot matters

The shift to the 8:30 pm slot places 'Aaj Ki Baat' in one of the most competitive and influential segments of television news broadcasting. The new timing is expected to help the programme reach an even wider audience during peak viewing hours while strengthening India TV's prime-time lineup. With its combination of credibility, experience and audience trust, the show is well-positioned to continue its strong performance in the Hindi news market.