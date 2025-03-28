India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma and MD Ritu Dhawan attend Iftar hosted by Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma and Managing Director Ritu Dhawan attended the grand Iftar hosted by Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam on the last Friday of Ramadan. The event saw a massive turnout, including diplomats and dignitaries, celebrating India’s cultural harmony.

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma and Managing Director Ritu Dhawan attended an Iftar gathering hosted by Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam on the last Friday of Ramadan. The grand event saw the participation of several dignitaries and prominent personalities. As thousands of devotees across the country gathered to offer Alvida Namaz, Delhi's historic Jama Masjid became a focal point of religious and social unity. The Shahi Imam's Iftar party was attended by leaders from various fields, underscoring the spirit of harmony and togetherness that marks the holy month of Ramadan.

The event saw a massive turnout, with people coming together to break their fast. Several ambassadors and high commissioners from various countries also joined the gathering, making it a high-profile occasion.

Warm welcome for guests

The Shahi Imam and his family warmly welcomed all guests. The historic Jama Masjid was beautifully illuminated, creating a mesmerising atmosphere. As the time for Iftar approached, attendees were served delicious traditional delicacies from Old Delhi, adding to the festive spirit.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan greet people.

Rajat Sharma praises India's cultural heritage

Speaking at the event, Rajat Sharma emphasised the importance of India's Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (composite culture), which promotes unity and harmony among diverse communities.

"I am delighted that the Shahi Imam has fostered an environment that reflects our nation’s rich cultural heritage. This legacy, which seems to be fading, must be preserved. It is our collective responsibility to keep this diversity and tradition alive," Sharma said.

The grand Iftar gathering at Jama Masjid served as a symbol of unity and inclusivity, highlighting the spirit of Ramadan and India's diverse cultural fabric.