Rajat Sharma, Ritu Dhawan attend Shahi Imam's Ramadan Iftar in Delhi, several dignitaries present

New Delhi:

A special Ramadan iftar gathering was organised at the historic Jama Masjid in the national capital New Delhi. The event was hosted by Syed Shaban Bukhari and brought together several well-known personalities from politics, media and the diplomatic community. Among those present at the gathering were India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma and Managing Director Ritu Dhawan. Apart from media personalities, ambassadors and high commissioners from several countries also attended the iftar.

Warm welcome for guests

Guests arriving for the event were warmly welcomed by Syed Shaban Bukhari and Shazia Bukhari. The historic mosque was beautifully decorated for the occasion, and guests were served a variety of traditional dishes as they broke their fast together.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Rajat Sharma, Ritu Dhawan attend Shahi Imam's Ramadan

Ramadan spreads a message of peace, compassion and unity: Rajat Sharma

Speaking at the event, Rajat Sharma said that attending iftar at Jama Masjid during Ramadan has become a regular and meaningful tradition for him. He noted that the holy month of Ramadan spreads a message of peace, compassion and unity, adding that such gatherings strengthen the spirit of harmony in the country.

Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan had also attended the Shahi Imam’s iftar gathering last year. On that occasion, Sharma had said, “The Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb is gradually fading. We must all make efforts to keep this shared heritage alive. India’s culture and diversity must continue to flourish.”