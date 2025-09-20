Rajat Sharma unanimously elected president of News Broadcasters and Digital Association for 2025-2026 term The News Broadcasters and Digital Association represents India's top news broadcasters and digital media platforms, playing a vital role in addressing regulatory issues, promoting journalistic standards, and facilitating dialogue with policymakers.

New Delhi:

At the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) board meeting held on September 19 (Friday), Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, was unanimously elected as President for the 2025-2026 term. Rajat Sharma is renowned for his influential role in Indian media, especially for hosting the iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' and leading India TV to prominence. His re-election is seen as a reaffirmation of his leadership in shaping the news broadcasting domain in India.

Vice President and honorary treasurer appointments

MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co. Ltd., was unanimously appointed as Vice President, and Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson and Managing Director of News24 Broadcast India Ltd., as Honorary Treasurer for the same term.

NBDA board members

The NBDA Board for 2025-2026 includes leading figures from major media houses-

Rahul Joshi, Managing Director, Network18 Media and Investments Limited

Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director, TV Today Network Ltd.

Anil Kumar Malhotra, Advisor, Zee Media Corporation Ltd.

Dhruba Mukherjee, CEO, ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

I Venkat, Director, Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV.

Mahesh Kumar Rajaraman, Managing Director, Sun TV Network Ltd.

Rohit Gopakumar Velloli, CEO, TV Division, Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd.

NBDA's role and future outlook

The NBDA represents India's leading news broadcasters and digital platforms, playing a crucial role in addressing regulatory challenges, advocating for journalistic standards, and engaging with policymakers. With Rajat Sharma at the helm, the association aims to strengthen its influence in the evolving media landscape and uphold credible journalism across the nation.

Continuity in leadership

Annie Joseph continues to serve as the Secretary General of NBDA, ensuring consistency in the association's administrative leadership.

NBDA to reach new heights under Rajat Sharma's leadership

Under the leadership of Rajat Sharma, NBDA is poised to reach new heights in the news and digital media industry. The entire board has committed to strengthening the organisation further, focusing on promoting transparency and credibility within the media sector. Rajat Sharma's extensive experience and leadership are expected to guide NBDA in charting a fresh and dynamic direction. Known as one of India's most popular news anchors, Rajat Sharma gained immense fame through his iconic courtroom-style talk show "Aap Ki Adalat", which became a landmark in Indian television journalism. He also hosts the prime-time show "Aaj Ki Baat" on India TV every weekday at 9:00 pm, contributing significantly to his prominence and influence in Indian journalism.