Rajat Sharma meet US President Donald Trump

Image Source : INDIA TV Rajat Sharma with US President Donald Trump

Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV was among the attendees present at the dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in honour of US President Donald Trump. US President Trump was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita. President Kovind then led US President Trump and First Lady Melania to the majestic Durbar Hall. The guests then marvelled at fifth-century picture of Gautam Buddha and other portraits of Indian leaders.

The two presidents then engaged in a conversation during which President Kovind conveyed US President Trump, that great response to Trump's India visit underlined the importance of Indo-US ties.

In his opening remarks, President Kovind said, "The US is a valued friend and India is deeply committed to the strategic partnership between the two countries,"

The US president said the last two days have been "very productive".

Both the countries are working for trade and military deals, Trump said.

He said coming to India has always been a learning experience and thanked President Kovind for the hospitality extended to him and his entourage.