Rajat Sharma calls for responsible journalism, regulation of social media at National Press Day event

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Monday called for greater accountability in journalism and urged society to distinguish between sensationalism and responsible reporting while addressing the National Press Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Speaking as the Guest of Honour at the event organised by the Press Council of India (PCI) at Akashvani Bhawan's Rang Bhawan auditorium, he shared his experiences as a journalist and spoke about the media's evolving role, its responsibilities towards the country, and the need for a responsible information ecosystem.

The event, themed "Journalism: Populist or Responsible", was attended by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as the Chief Guest, while Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai presided over the event.

Emphasising the need for collective responsibility, Rajat Sharma said that while every citizen has the right to criticise, the changing nature of politics and governance also requires the media to adapt its working methods.

"Today, the need is to build a responsible ecosystem for the country collectively. The right to criticise belongs to every citizen, but the media must also change the way it works in response to changing political and governance systems," he said.

'Sensationalism and responsibility have a thin line'

Rajat Sharma said there was a fine distinction between sensationalism and responsibility, adding that the media must not forget its accountability towards the country.

He highlighted the self-regulatory mechanism in television and broadcast media, under which viewers can file complaints against channels for irresponsible reporting or sensationalism.

Explaining the system, he said channels found guilty can be directed to apologise during the same prime-time slot in which the violation occurred. Penalties can also include heavy fines and recommendations to suspend a channel's broadcast for a day.

He said the mechanism had taken several strict decisions over the past 20-21 years, helping establish accountability in broadcast journalism.

Recalling India TV's coverage of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Recounting his experience during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the veteran journalist cited India TV's coverage as an example of how journalism could serve national interests during a crisis.

He recalled receiving a phone call from a person claiming to be inside Mumbai's Oberoi Hotel and threatening to kill hostages and destroy India. The caller identified himself as a member of the Deccan Mujahideen.

He said the channel's anchor continued engaging the caller on air, while he simultaneously contacted people in Military Intelligence and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), sharing details of the conversation.

He said the caller's accent and Punjabi tone raised suspicions that the terrorists were from Pakistan rather than the Deccan region.

According to Rajat Sharma, security agencies later established that the call was being made using a Swedish woman's phone after she had been taken hostage, while the terrorists were communicating with their handlers through another phone.

He also recalled that India TV began delaying its live telecast of the Nariman House operation by 10-12 minutes to ensure that the coverage did not compromise the security operation.

He said the channel subsequently received notices from the government and security authorities over its live coverage. However, he claimed that the Supreme Court, while examining the matter, acknowledged the role played by the channel in engaging the terrorists and helping establish their identity and location.

Restraint while reporting on Wing Commander Abhinandan's incident

Rajat Sharma also highlighted the media's collective decision not to broadcast videos showing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman being assaulted after he was captured in Pakistan following his aircraft's downing.

He said broadcasters had agreed that showing the Indian Air Force officer being beaten would not be appropriate for the country or the morale of the armed forces.

Although some social media users questioned the decision, he said the broadcasters stood by their position and demonstrated restraint.

He also criticised instances of unverified reporting during military operations, recalling how some channels had claimed that Indian forces had reached Lahore and Karachi during Operation Sindhu without confirmation.

He said broadcasting unverified information during a military situation could pose serious risks and that channels should rely on confirmed updates from the Defence Ministry.

Rajat Sharma further referred to the media coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, saying some channels had sensationalised the case and repeatedly raised murder allegations. He said subsequent findings by the AIIMS and CBI had established that it was a suicide.

Greater regulation of social media

Raising concerns over the growing influence of digital platforms, he said social media, YouTube and digital news platforms had emerged as a third form of media but lacked an effective regulatory framework.

He argued that unlike traditional television channels, digital platforms often operate without the same editorial oversight and accountability mechanisms.

Rajat Sharma also claimed that YouTube earns around $2 billion annually from India despite not producing its own content, while television channels invest significant resources in creating content that digital platforms monetise.

He said the absence of adequate regulation had created an environment in which some content creators spread religious hatred and fuel divisions to generate views and revenue.

According to him, controversial remarks and personal attacks on prominent individuals were increasingly being used to attract online engagement and boost earnings.

He called for collective efforts by society and the government to address these concerns, stressing that understanding the difference between sensationalism and responsibility was essential for the future of journalism.

"Creating a responsible ecosystem for the country is a responsibility we all must share," he said.