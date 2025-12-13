Rajat Sharma bats for self-control in eating, backs 'One Fast Every Month' initiative at Janmangal Conference Addressing the International Janmangal Conference at Bharat Mandapam, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma strongly advocated the concept of 'One Fast Every Month', highlighting its benefits and the importance of discipline in life.

New Delhi:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attended the ongoing International Janmangal Conference at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and shared his views on the theme 'One Fast Every Month'. Speaking at the conference on Friday, Rajat Sharma reflected on the importance of restraint, particularly when it comes to food. The event saw several eminent personalities expressing their thoughts on the initiative.

Rajat Sharma remarked that people often talk a lot about eating but rarely about not eating. Sharing a personal anecdote, he spoke about a neighbour who loved food and was known for being among the first customers at every new restaurant in Delhi.

"Where I live, there was a Sardarji in my neighbourhood who ate and drank quite a lot. He was quite overweight. His unique quality was that he was the first customer at every new restaurant that opened in Delhi. One day, I explained to him that he shouldn’t eat so much and should exercise some control. We even took a dietitian to him," Rajat Sharma said.

Rajat Sharma highlights the importance of controlling food

Emphasising his message, Rajat Sharma said fasting is a form of discipline and self-restraint. While the desire to eat exists in everyone, it must be controlled, especially when excess becomes harmful.

"The dietitian explained to Sardarji that he should eat less and start gradually. She suggested that in the morning he should have one cup of tea with a toast. To this, he asked, ‘Before or after breakfast?’ He is no longer with us. He was a very good person, but he lacked control over food. That’s why I say fasting is about self-control. Everyone desires food, but when such storms arise in the mind, they must be restrained," he added.

'One fast every month' as a powerful movement

Referring to the presence of spiritual leaders Prasanna Sagar Maharaj and Swami Ramdev at the event, Rajat Sharma said there could be no better examples of restraint and determination. He stressed that fasting is not just about food, but also about controlling anger, thoughts, and impulses, and about making a commitment to improve one's life.

Calling the initiative a significant movement, Rajat Sharma thanked the organisers and spiritual leaders for promoting the idea of fasting once every month.

He concluded by sharing another personal experience about a close friend who had everything: respect, wealth, power, and global influence, but lacked control over food and did not live long. "The loss was not just personal, but a loss to the world," he said, underlining that discipline through fasting is essential for a healthy and meaningful life.

