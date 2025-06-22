Rajat Sharma attends special screening of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' with Aamir Khan in Delhi | Video Aamir Khan warmly acknowledged India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma for attending the special screening, expressing his gratitude on camera. In response, he praised Sitaare Zameen Par, calling it not just entertaining and emotionally engaging, but also a film that carries a meaningful message for society.

New Delhi:

A special screening of the Bollywood film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' was held in Delhi on Sunday (June 22), where India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma and actor Aamir Khan were present. The event also saw the participation of several prominent political personalities, who shared their views after watching the film.

The screening was hosted at PVR Director’s Cut, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, in the national capital. The event witnessed the presence of Aamir Khan himself, who interacted warmly with the guests. Among the notable attendees were India TV Managing Director Ritu Dhawan and several other prominent figures from Delhi’s political and social circles.

Sitaare Zameen Par garners praise from political and public figures at screening

The screening drew significant political presence as well, including former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, with Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP leaders Shahnawaz Hussain, Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari, Sudhanshu Mittal, and former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in attendance.

Aamir Khan took a moment to personally thank Rajat Sharma for his presence and support. In return, India TV Chairman lauded the film, saying it was not only engaging and entertaining but also delivered an important message for society.

Following the screening, the film received unanimous praise from attendees. Many appreciated its blend of entertainment and a strong social message.

About 'Sitaare Zameen Par:' A new chapter in Aamir Khan's cinematic journey

Sitaare Zameen Par serves as a spiritual sequel to Aamir Khan’s 2007 critically acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par, which portrayed the struggles of a young boy with dyslexia. That earlier film, featuring Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra, and Vipin Sharma, resonated deeply with audiences and was both a commercial and emotional success.

In contrast to his compassionate teacher role in the original, Aamir takes on a very different persona in Sitaare Zameen Par. He plays Gulshan, a disgraced basketball coach who, as part of a court mandate, is tasked with training a team of neurodivergent individuals. The film explores themes of redemption, inclusion, and resilience through sport.

Genelia Deshmukh stars alongside Aamir as Sunita, Gulshan’s supportive wife, adding emotional depth to the narrative. Sitaare Zameen Par aims to challenge perceptions and celebrate neurodiversity, offering a fresh, heartwarming perspective much like its predecessor.