Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan visit Tirupati Balaji Temple, seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara

Tirupati:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple in the Tirumala Hills of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. He was accompanied by his wife and India TV Managing Director Ritu Dhawan. The couple offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in a serene and devotional atmosphere. Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan were dressed in traditional attire during their visit.

Tirupati Temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara Swami

Located on the Tirumala Hills in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, this temple is dedicated to Venkateswara Swami, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This temple is approximately 2,000 years old, and every year, hundreds of thousands of devotees visit to offer prayers.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan visit Tirupati Balaji Temple

Due to its location amidst seven hills, it is also referred to as 'Saptagiri' or the 'Temple of the Seven Hills.' The city of Tirupati lies at the foot of the hills, while the main temple is situated on top of the Tirumala mountain. Both road and pedestrian routes are available to reach this site, through which devotees arrive with immense reverence to offer their prayers.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

Tirupati Temple is one of the most visited temples in the world

It is believed that offering prayers at the temple alleviates the sufferings of devotees and fulfils their wishes. The temple is estimated to be approximately 2,000 years old, possessing profound historical and religious significance. Every year, millions of devotees visit the temple for 'darshan', making it one of the most visited temples in the world. The unique rituals, the 'prasad' (specifically the 'Laddu'), and the administrative arrangements here also serve as major attractions.