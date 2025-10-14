Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan visit Tirupati Balaji Temple, seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara At this famous temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the couple offered prayers in an atmosphere full of peace and devotion. Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan donned traditional attire during their visit.

Tirupati:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple in the Tirumala Hills of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. He was accompanied by his wife and India TV Managing Director Ritu Dhawan. The couple offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in an atmosphere filled with peace and devotion. Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan donned traditional attire during their visit.

Tirupati Balaji Temple: The abode of Lord Vishnu

The Tirupati Balaji Temple, situated on the Tirumala hills in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, is among the most renowned shrines dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees believe that a visit to this temple fulfills their wishes. The idol of Lord Venkateswara in the temple is considered divine and extraordinarily lifelike, attracting large crowds of worshippers every day.

Rajat Sharma is also NBDA President

In addition to leading India TV, Rajat Sharma serves as the President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA). Last month, he was unanimously elected for the 2025-2026 term during the NBDA board meeting held on September 19, 2025.

A legacy in journalism

For over three decades, Rajat Sharma's show Aap Ki Adalat has firmly established itself as the most popular television programme in the country. It is broadcast every Saturday at 10 PM on India TV, with repeat telecasts running on Sunday at 10 AM and 10 PM. His other daily news show, Aaj Ki Baat, airs from Monday to Friday at 9 PM and has also become a favourite among viewers.

Sharma is also one of the most-followed Indian journalists on the social media platform X, further cementing his influence in Indian media