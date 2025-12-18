Rajat Sharma advises students at Leadership Summit: 'Beware of dangers of deepfakes, social media' In his address, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma spoke to the students about life skills, mental health, and technological challenges and advised them to never stop the learning process. He explained how deepfakes and AI have now presented new challenges to the world.

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Thursday addressed the International Adolescent Leadership Summit 2025 and advised students to be aware of dangers of deepfakes and social media. In his address, he spoke to the students about life skills, mental health, and technological challenges and advised them to never stop the learning process. He explained how deepfakes and AI have now presented new challenges to the world.

'Students these days face many challenges'

Rajat Sharma, while mentioning his relationship with the country's renowned psychiatrist Dr Jitendra Nagpal, said, "First of all, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Dr Jitendra Nagpal. My relationship with you is now 21 years old. This relationship has not only grown with time but has also become stronger and more vibrant. Every year I come here with the thought that I will tell you a lot, but the truth is that I learn a lot every time I leave from here. Today, our students face many challenges. Understanding what is happening in the world, and what new challenges related to mental health are emerging, has become extremely important."

Students are unaware of AI and deepfakes

Rajat Sharma further added, "The unlimited information available on social media has itself become a major challenge. Today is the age of AI, the age of deepfakes. Several deepfake videos of myself have surfaced, and by the time we get them removed, they have already garnered millions of views. We should also educate the elderly because they are unaware of AI and deepfakes. As my old friend, the famous Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Saheb, once told me, 'People love you so much, you have everything, you don't need to sell diabetes medicine.' This means that trust is the greatest asset.”

‘Learning process should never stop.'

Referring to the challenges faced in the era of advanced technology, Rajat Sharma said, "As technology advances, so do the challenges. Today, we even have to explain things to our elders. For example, we have clearly explained to my father-in-law not to answer any unknown calls, because fraud and scams are increasing very rapidly. Today's youngsters are aware; they go to restaurants, take pictures, and share them with their friends. You are all intelligent; you know how the world works. My appeal to all of you is, wherever you find something to learn, learn it. Always be open to learning, just like Dr Jitendra Nagpal ji, who is always learning and teaching. Because the truth is, the learning process should never stop."

Rajat Sharma recites inspiring poem to students

At the end of his address, Rajat Sharma also recited an inspirational poem: "Some people will try to discourage you, they will try to instill fear in you. Anything can happen here, even what you have can be lost. This moment is alive because of you, this time will not come again. Whatever happens, we will face it."

Rajat Sharma's answers students' suestions

During the program, students asked Rajat Sharma several interesting questions. These included topics such as his memories of the 'Aap Ki Adalat' show with Salman Khan, how to build a career in journalism, how to deal with politicians, and who his role models etc.

While answering them about 'Aap Ki Adalat' episode with Salman Khan, Rajat Sharma said that when India TV was launched, the first story was a sting operation on the casting couch in Bollywood. He said, "Salman Khan didn't like this. Then we did a story on Govinda, which further increased his displeasure. Then his movie 'Dabangg' was released. That's when Shatrughan Sinha suggested that he be invited to the show, since Sonakshi was also in that movie."

Rajat Sharma further added, "When Salman Khan came, I asked him to sit down, but he asked why he should sit? Then he asked why I was asking these questions? This created a big dilemma about how to conduct 'Aap Ki Adalat' with him. Then my wife, who is also the director of 'Aap Ki Adalat', suggested that Shatrughan Sinha be made the judge, which was a good idea. Then I asked him questions ranging from the black buck case and the car accident to Aishwarya and Katrina. Later, our relationship with Salman became very good. He said that even his movies haven't generated as much discussion as his appearance on this show. I have also learned from Salman Khan, for example, how he respects his parents."

A student asked Rajat Sharma how he decided to become a journalist and another student wanted to become a journalist like him and asked how one can become a good journalist. To this, Rajat Sharma replied that after his studies, he did an M.Com and then thought of working in a bank because he needed to support his family.

He said, "So I joined media as a researcher, after which I started liking this work. To become a good journalist, the life shown on TV is not the reality. It requires a lot of hard work and dedication. You have to give your best every single time. Every time I do a show, even today, it feels like I'm doing it for the first time. I have to do just as much research. I still feel the same nervousness.”